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November is Scholarship Month in Wisconsin
7 days ago
(Wisconsin Radio Network) November is National Scholarship Month in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Radio Network, students and families can receive assistance to make higher education more affordable. The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and Higher Educational Aids Board are encouraging students to complete the FAFSA, apply for multiple scholarships, and watch out for scholarship scams.