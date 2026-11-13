undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PGA Tour winner shares "beautiful message" late Dan Hicks sent to him during wife's addiction struggles
By Ben Smith,7 days ago
Multiple PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel has paid tribute to Dan Hicks with a moving story about the legendary golf commentator. The 64-year-old broadcaster died on Thursday following an acute illness, according to his wife Hannah Storm, who announced his passing on social media. Hicks, one of the most recognisable...