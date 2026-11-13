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Most Ukrainians 'think there's no chance of a peace deal' with Russia
7 days ago
Ukrainian attacks killed at least nine people in Russia overnight, while Moscow struck a hospital in Kyiv and killed at least three in the south of the country, officials on both sides said Friday. It comes a day after intense shuttle diplomacy in US-led talks to end the war approaching its fifth year but, says France 24's correspondent in Kyiv Gulliver Cragg, most people in Ukraine think there is "no chance" of a peace deal being reached.