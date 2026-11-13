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Merab sidekick who wasted Usman goon squad replaces Umar in RAF Abu Dhabi shakeup
By Jesse Holland,8 days ago
Real American Freestyle (RAF) is turning chicken s—t into chicken salad. Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will return to the RAF Abu Dhabi fight card after being freed from jail on Thursday, taking on UFC veteran Marlon Moraes in the FOX Nation lineup. The action takes place on Sat. (Nov. 14, 2026) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.