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KUHLI LOACH CARE GUIDE: TANK SETUP, GROUP SIZE, FEEDING, AND COMPATIBLE TANK MATES
By Paul Marin,8 days ago
Kuhli loaches bring surprising personality to the aquarium floor, slipping through plant roots and gathering beneath favorite shelters. Give these peaceful fish a suitable group, soft sand, and reliable meals, and their secretive habits become part of their charm. This guide explains how to build a comfortable home and choose companions that let them thrive.