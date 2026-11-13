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New trail opens at Fox Ridge State Park near Charleston
By WAND Digital Staff,9 days ago
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Visitors at Fox Ridge State Park near Charleston now have the chance to walk a newly-resurfaced trail thanks to the completion of a new project. The Embarras River Connector Trail project has just completed a 0.6-mile hiking and biking trail between the South Canoe and North Canoe access roads, part of an ongoing effort by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to support long-term efforts to develop a greater trail connection between Charleston and Fox Ridge State Park.