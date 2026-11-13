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NFL Roundup: Josh Jacobs Could Return in 2-3 Weeks From Broken Finger
By AI-assisted,8 days ago
NFL Roundup: Josh Jacobs Could Return in 2-3 Weeks From Broken Finger. Josh Jacobs could be back in two to three weeks, and that window is the most useful thing to come out of his injury so far. ProFootballTalk on NBC Sports reported the timeline for the running back, who is recovering from a broken finger. The report is not an official update, and no club or league statement on his status has been reported, so treat the window as an estimate rather than a date on the calendar.