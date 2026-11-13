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‘It’s kind of alarming’: APSU professors tracking measles uptick near Fort Campbell
By Nikki McGee,8 days ago
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WKRN) — Public health professors at Austin Peay State University are keeping a close eye on measles numbers both in Tennessee and Kentucky. In addition to the 11 cases this year in Tennessee, their big concern is in Kentucky, which has seen 211 cases. Right now, their biggest area of concern is in and around Fort Campbell.
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