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Why is generator demand booming across Pittsburgh?
By Nichole Fallert,8 days ago
This story comes from our partner, 90.5 WESA. The lights were out. Destenie Nock stepped outside her house and heard a rumble down her street. “Then as you’re outside looking at the neighborhood, you just hear all these generators going and you’re like wait a second they’re good and I’m not good and there is in theory another option,” Nock said. “You’re just like maybe I should invest in one of those.”