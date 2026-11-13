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Grayscale’s Zcash Initiative Launched as Wider Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tech Stocks Ecosystems Struggle with Inflation and AI Uncertainty
By Omar Faridi,4 days ago
On November 10, 2026, Grayscale introduced Zcash Invest, a dedicated resource designed to inform investors and financial advisors about the Zcash network and its associated exchange-traded product. The platform combines a website, social media presence, and a nationwide campaign titled “Zcash: The Next Era of Crypto.”. The effort began...