undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Senate Democrats Aim to Cap Credit Card Interest Rates thus Limiting Credit to Less Affluent
By JD Alois,8 days ago
Senate Democrats are poised to advance legislation that will cap the interest rates that credit card issuers charge. Unfortunately, this may adversely affect less affluent and underserved segments of the population while highlighting the lack of business acumen from some elected officials. Senate Democrats shared commentary by Senator Elizabeth Warren,...