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Revolut Pay Now Supported in Uber App Across the United Kingdom and Europe
By Omar Faridi,8 days ago
Revolut has broadened its collaboration with Uber (NYSE: UBER), introducing Revolut Pay as a native checkout option for rides and Uber Eats orders throughout the United Kingdom and much of Europe. The move enables direct account-to-account transfers that bypass traditional card networks, with payments confirmed inside the Revolut application through...