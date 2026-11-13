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‘We Just Are So Gagged’: Jordan Firstman and Reggie Absolom on Club Kid’s Success
By Adrienne Gaffney,9 days ago
This story contains spoilers for Club Kid. For his debut feature film, Club Kid, Jordan Firstman envisioned a curly-haired boy who could live in a world of adults. The story was well established by the time casting agent Carmen Cuba met British actor Reggie Absolom, who had appeared in Silo and other series. Firstman, who wrote, directed, and starred in the film, knew he was the perfect one to play Arlo, the 10-year-old son that Firstman’s character Peter never knew he had. Firstman and Absolom grew close quickly and developed a unique friendship that hasn’t slowed down post-filming. “We text all day,” Firstman says.