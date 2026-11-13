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Scissors That Cut the Cost of Living
By Ariana Almeida-Martínez,8 days ago
A pair of scissors, a comb and a few minutes in front of the mirror can change someone’s day. Such a simple act of personal care is sometimes postponed when the family budget gets tight. Let It Shine Inc. addresses that reality through free haircut days, which it periodically offers at its location in Verplanck. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the small pantry at 137 Seventh Street became a hair salon for at least a few hours. The goal went beyond a haircut: it was to lift visitors’ spirits.