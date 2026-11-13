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Where Are They Now?
By Rich Monetti,8 days ago
[Editor’s Note: In this series, Peekskill Herald profiles the “after life” of what certain individuals who graduated from Peekskill High School currently are doing.]. John Donohue has lived in Peekskill for most of his life and didn’t take long to start making history. “I played on the only Peekskill football teams that went undefeated,” he said of the 1948, ‘49 and ‘50 squads. But the early success was kid stuff compared to the remarkable life the Peekskill trooper has lived.