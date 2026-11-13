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IFS Coatings Expands U.S. Manufacturing with New Indiana Facility
By Surface & Panel,8 days ago
IFS Coatings has acquired a 100,000-square-foot production facility in Elkhart, Indiana, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint and increasing capacity for powder coatings and metallic finishes. The multimillion-dollar investment will strengthen the company's production and bonding capabilities, with a particular emphasis on expanding its ability to manufacture bonded metallic powder coatings....
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