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NBA TOP SCORERS LUKA DONCIC AND VICTOR WEMBANYAMA LEAD STAR-STUDDED COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY ON NOV. 17, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
8 days ago
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Begins with Wembanyama and Spurs Hosting Cade Cunningham and Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Following Detroit-San Antonio, Doc Rivers Debuts as NBA on NBC Game Analyst when Dončić and Lakers Host Brandon Miller and Hornets at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Check Local Listings for Which Game is in Your Market, Both Games Stream on Peacock.