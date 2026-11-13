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Mount Pleasant crews battle structure fire at two-story home on Oak Marsh Drive
By Bryce Jacquot,8 days ago
Mount Pleasant firefighters are working to put out a structure fire at a two-story home in the 600 block of Oak Marsh Drive Friday. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the garage and attic, according to information released from the scene. Officials described it as an active fire scene and asked the public to avoid the area to give emergency crews room to work.