undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UFC 334 Lands at Madison Square Garden With Gane, Harrison Title Fights
By Reid Carlisle,7 days ago
Madison Square Garden turns into a championship battleground Saturday night as UFC 334 brings two title fights to New York City, headlined by heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane defending his belt against Josh Hokit. The card also features a bantamweight title clash between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes in the co-main event, giving fight fans a doubleheader of gold on the line in one of the sport's most storied arenas.