undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GTA 6 animated series gets first official trailer
8 days ago
There is going to be a lot to do in Grand Theft Auto 6 when the game is released on Nov. 19. Players will, of course, be able to engage in the main story of Jason and Lucia, but there's going to be endless side activities as well. One of the strangest is Macca & Friends, an in-game animated series players will be able to watch. While you can already buy merch for the show, Rockstar Games hasn't actually shown off the series itself — until now.