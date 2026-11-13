undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL, Bridge Players Theatre Company, 11/13/2026-11/28/2026
7 days ago
Show: THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL. Fridays & Saturdays at 8 PM • Sundays at 3 PM • Special 3 PM matinee Nov. 21 • Sign interpreted performance TBD. In this musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic, The Herdmans – widely known as the “worst kids in the history of the world” – crash Sunday School lured by the promise of free snacks and end up hijacking the annual church Christmas pageant!