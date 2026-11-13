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Enter for a Chance to Win a Copy of SHADOW SLAVE, BOOK 1: CHILD OF SHADOWS by Guiltythree!
8 days ago
This giveaway is sponsored by Guiltythree and AETHON: VAULT – the best in fantasy, sci-fi, LitRPG and horror!. Growing up in poverty, Sunny never expected anything good from life. However, even he did not anticipate being chosen by the Nightmare Spell and becoming one of the Awakened — an elite group of people gifted with supernatural powers.