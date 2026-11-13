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NYBG's Holiday Train Show Returns With a Mini One Vanderbilt This Weekend
By Juliana Vance,9 days ago
The New York Botanical Garden's Holiday Train Show, a favorite holiday attraction for New Yorkers, is set to open this weekend in the Bronx, running from Saturday through January 10, 2027. This year's display includes a brand-new addition to its lineup of landmark replicas: a botanical model of One Vanderbilt, the Midtown skyscraper that now joins the show's sprawling miniature skyline.