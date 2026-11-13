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Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie Talk New Series ‘12 12 12’
8 days ago
Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in and executive produced the heist series “12 12 12” that follows the stages of a high-stakes bank robbery. They join TODAY to talk about how the project came together and share insight into rehearsing for the pitch meetings. “I think we pitched to seven or eight different…” Dornan says “— and we got 12 offers!,” Mackie jokes. Dornan also discusses the upcoming “Lord of the Rings” prequel and Mackie shares his love of Pilates!