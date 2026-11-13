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MEDEA, The Drama Group of Germantown, 11/13/2026-11/22/2026
By Patricia Bradford,8 days ago
“It is a strange form of anger, difficult to cure, when two friends turn upon each other in hatred.”. Facing exile, mourning the loss of her love, feeling used and discarded, Medea’s sadness turns to unmitigated rage. Surrounded by neighbors and faithful servants, she tries to work through her grief and plan a way to move on without Jason. But in this ancient cautionary tale we see how love can turn to hate, and how hate can consume even those thought to be favored by the Gods. How far will a spurned woman go just to assert her power and freedom. In this modern staging, with movement and visual imagery, come witness the epic tragedy of Medea, directed by Mariangela Saavedra.