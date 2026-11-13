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Gemini in Android Auto finally feels like a real upgrade now that it can access my Gmail and Google Calendar
By Patrick O'Rourke,9 days ago
Gemini's arrival on Android Auto has been lackluster, to say the least, but the recent release of Personal Intelligence on Google's in-car platform has made the AI assistant far more useful. Sure, Gemini works okay for more conversational tasks like finding a nearby coffee shop or gas station, but I've...