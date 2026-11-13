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How the Alps Became Part of Luxury Watch Culture
By Caleb Anderson,8 days ago
In the Swiss resort town of Zermatt, Hublot has a boutique built in the traditional Alpine style, a cable car bearing its name and a longstanding partnership with the local tourism office. The watchmaker even serves as official timekeeper for Chez Vrony, a mountain restaurant overlooking the Matterhorn. On the slopes, Longines has spent more than a century measuring ski races down to fractions of a second, developing technology that tracks not just finishing times but how fast athletes move down the mountain.