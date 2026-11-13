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2.5M hikers on local trails in last 3 years
By Joseph K Giddens,7 days ago
More than 2.5 million hikers tripped U.S. Forest Service infrared counters along Sedona trails in the Red Rock Ranger District between January 2024 and early September 2026, logging 930,714 passes in 2024, climbing to 986,002 in 2025 and tallying another 674,458 through the end of summer 2026, according to the trail counters provided to the NEWS by the U.S. Forest Service.