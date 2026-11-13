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Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck on Broadway in Eureka Tuesday Evening
By Staff,9 days ago
On November 10, 2026, at approximately 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 3200 block of Broadway following multiple reports of a male pedestrian running in and out of the roadway and nearly being struck by passing vehicles. While officers were en route, an additional report was received indicating the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
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