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Alex Warren announces 2027 North American tour dates
By Buddy Iahn,9 days ago
Grammy Award-nominated, chart-topping, multi-platinum artist Alex Warren announced he will bring his Finding (More) Family On The Road World Tour back to North America this spring. Promoted by Live Nation, the 26-city North American leg kicks off on Monday, April 5th at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, making stops in New York, Tampa, Raleigh and more before wrapping up in Birmingham, AL at Coca-Cola Amphitheater on Sunday, May 16th. Bebe Stockwell and Faouzia will join as support on select dates.