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Crossing Afghanistan along the 'highway of death'
8 days ago
Highway 1, or the Ring Road, connects Afghanistan's major cities. After September 11, 2001, it became a hotspot for crime and fighting, particularly between the capital Kabul and Kandahar, the Taliban's birthplace. People taking it had to navigate extortions, kidnappings and suicide bombings. What has become of the road after the US-led war and five years of Taliban rule? Our former Afghanistan correspondent Claire Billet and photojournalist Sandra Calligaro returned to the country to find out.