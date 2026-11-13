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Lionel Richie Returns to the Stage After Heart Procedure: ‘I’m Back!’
By Kayla Morgan,8 days ago
Lionel Richie has returned to the stage two months after undergoing a heart procedure, reassuring fans that he is feeling well. The four-time Grammy winner resumed his Lionel Richie: King of Hearts residency at The Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 11. During the performance, the 77-year-old singer greeted the crowd with an enthusiastic announcement.