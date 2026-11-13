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William Paterson Volleyball’s Season Comes to a Close in NJAC Semifinals Against Rowan
By Matt Goldman,7 days ago
William Paterson’s volleyball season came to an end in the New Jersey Athletic Conference semifinals, as the Pioneers fell to Rowan in four sets. Despite showing flashes of momentum and pushing the Profs throughout the match, William Paterson could not overcome Rowan’s consistency and ability to respond during crucial stretches.