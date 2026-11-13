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Counterterrorism Chief Nominee To Be Vetted In Senate Hearing
By Legis1 Editorial,8 days ago
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will vet two nominees for leadership posts on Nov. 18, including the director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). . The session is titled "Hearings To Examine The Nominations Of Gary Lawkowski, Of Virginia, To Be General Counsel, And Joseph Weirsky, Of Virginia, To Be Director Of The National Counterterrorism Center, Both Of The Office Of The Director Of National Intelligence." Lawkowski would serve as general counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and Weirsky would direct the NCTC. Lawkowski would succeed John Dever and Weirsky would succeed Joseph Kent.
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