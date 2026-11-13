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New Bedford mayor proposes ban on overnight RV, camper parking
By MARTHA KONSTANDINIDIS, NBC 10 NEWS,8 days ago
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell is proposing an ordinance that would prohibit overnight parking of recreational vehicles, motor homes, trailer homes and campers on public streets and other city property. The proposal follows complaints about vehicles remaining in residential neighborhoods for extended periods, taking...
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