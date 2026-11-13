undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carole Ann McDaniel Mobley
8 days ago
Carole Ann McDaniel Mobley, 88, of Campbellsville, died October 2, 2026 of natural causes at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Carole Mobley was born on March 24, 1938, to Charles Hampton McDaniel and Alice Sue Harris McDaniel in Maryville, Tennessee. Her family moved to Lexington in 1952 and she graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1956 as valedictorian. Carole met Russell Glen Mobley in chemistry class during her first semester at the University of Kentucky. On their first date in December, they saw “Fantasia” at the Kentucky Theatre. They wed a month later in January 1957 and were married for more than 61 years until Russell’s death in 2018.