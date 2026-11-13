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Alan P. Feren, MD, on patient advocacy: a KevinMD subscriber spotlight
By Subscriber Spotlight by KevinMD,7 days ago
Alan P. Feren, MD, is a retired surgeon, independent physician, health care consultant, and patient advocate with more than 50 years in clinical practice, system leadership, and health care innovation. He has published 18 essays on KevinMD since April 2025, one of them with patient advocate Joyce Griggs, and has been a guest on The Podcast by KevinMD nine times. His argument is that a visit is not finished when the chart is closed. A patient can carry a plan home only if the clinician’s reasoning goes along, and he calls the method he has built around that idea Care-Full Medicine.