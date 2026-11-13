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Polio vaccine history and the paradox of cleaner living
By Gary A. Koretzky, MD, PhD,7 days ago
An excerpt from Your Immune System: The Amazing Science of Who You Are. Polio is a viral disease of the nervous system. It attacks people of all ages, but children and young adults are disproportionately affected. Like many other viral diseases, polio starts with nonspecific symptoms, like headache, fever, sore throat, vomiting, and diarrhea. These symptoms occur as the patient’s innate immune system responds to the viral PAMPs, the pathogen-associated molecular patterns described in chapter 2, and as the adaptive immune response begins. Although most people resolve the infection, in a minority of individuals, the disease progresses. The most feared complication of polio is paralysis, typically of the legs, but in some the paralysis is more widespread, even making breathing difficult when the respiratory muscles are involved.