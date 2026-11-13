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The Phillips Collection Receives Its Largest Ever Individual Gift
By News Desk,8 days ago
The Philips Collection in Washington D.C has received its largest ever individual gift. The $10 million donation comes from the Beatriz and Graham Bolton Global Vision Fund. According to a press release, it will be used to “strengthen the Phillips’s international presence as a world-class art museum.” This will include exhibitions, loans, and international partnerships with not only other museums but also embassies and cultural organizations. The gift will also support the Education and Responsive Learning department and will endow the Beatriz and Graham Bolton Chief of Education and Responsive Learning. The museum’s education and community engagement gallery will be named the Peggy Bolton Community Gallery, in memory of Graham Bolton’s late mother. The Boltons have been patrons of the Phillips for years. They’ve previously supported exhibitions and programs like the Intersections installations by Los Carpinteros and exhibitions of work by Zilia Sánchez, Daniel Canogar, and Bernardí Roig. Beatriz Bolton joined the Phillips Board of Trustees in 2022 and chairs its Institutional Culture and Civic Responsibility Committee. “Graham and I are thrilled to support the Phillips’s mission of being a welcoming home for all, especially its ability to bring people together through the universal language of art,” said Beatriz Bolton in a press release. “We are inspired by how the Phillips makes art accessible and meaningful to people from all walks of life, including through exhibitions and programs like Creative Aging. We are proud to support an institution that harnesses the power of art to enrich lives in ways that are deeply personal and lasting.” “This exceptional gift from Beatriz and Graham represents intentional and personal philanthropy at its finest, grounded in a spirit of deep partnership and responsiveness to the museum’s ongoing work and future potential,” said Elizabeth Racheva, the institution’s Chief Advancement Officer. “Their tremendous generosity—as global citizens themselves—will elevate the museum’s impact and international profile for generations to come.”