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A Community United | When Good Things Happen
By Lucille Kincaid,8 days ago
"The people here love their hometown and ensure that any big changes will actually make things better." As you approach this little town of Charleston, Arkansas, you'll see wide open farm fields and modest homes before the highway becomes Main Street. Keep a good eye out and there's a chance you'll also see a 50-something fellow wearing a high-visibility vest with a reacher-grabber tool in one hand and a trash bag in the other, collecting litter off the streets.