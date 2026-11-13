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Around Garrettsville: Go G-Men, go!
By Jackie Loreta-Rinearson,4 days ago
One more weekend to experience the amazing Garrettsville’s Christmas Walk, the area’s original Christmas Walk and fundraiser for the James A. Garfield Historical Society. Visitors may tour three Garrettsville-area homes and a historic landmark on Nov. 13, 14 and 15. Friday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday hours are 12:30 to 5 p.m. Purchase your ticket at the Historical Society, 8107 Main St., Garrettsville.