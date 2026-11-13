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Mailing gifts for the holidays? Important 2026 shipping deadlines Lafourche Parish residents should know
By TYLER ESCHETTE Gazette Writer,9 days ago
As the holiday season approaches, families throughout Lafourche Parish are beginning to prepare gifts, greeting cards and packages for loved ones near and far. Whether sending presents to family members across the country, mailing care packages to military personnel overseas or making sure holiday cards arrive before Christmas, residents should begin planning ahead to avoid potential shipping delays.