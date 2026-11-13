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The Parent Child Center of Tulsa Becomes Parent Child Connections
By Press Release,8 days ago
Marking a pivotal milestone in its 35-year history, The Parent Child Center of Tulsa officially announced today that it has changed its name to Parent Child Connections (PCC). The new identity was revealed this morning during an unveiling ceremony at the agency’s headquarters at 1421 S. Boston Ave., attended by community partners, civic leaders and longtime advocates.