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Port Authority unveils $10.3B 2027 budget for New York and New Jersey infrastructure investments
8 days ago
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey today unveiled the agency’s proposed $10.3 billion capital and operating budget for 2027, which will continue to advance historic infrastructure investments across New York and New Jersey while supporting safe, reliable operations across the agency’s transportation network. The proposed budget consists of $4.5 billion for operating expenses, $4 billion for annual capital spending, $1.7 billion for debt service and $0.1 billion in deferred expenses.
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