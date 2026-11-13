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The Underground Railroad moves south in Mexodus
By Kerry Reid,9 days ago
Back in 2016, Brian Quijada unveiled his first play, a solo show entitled Where Did We Sit on the Bus? with Teatro Vista at the now gone Storefront Theater in the Loop. In that show, Quijada (who grew up in Glenview and Highwood in the northern suburbs), provides the context for the title. During a third-grade lesson on the civil rights movement and Rosa Parks, Quijada raised his hand to ask where Latine people sat. In a world divided into black and white, where do the Brown people fit in? It’s a question that still resonates, as progressive alliances among Black and Brown organizers wrestle with complex questions of colorism, citizenship, and what it means to form true partnerships across different histories.