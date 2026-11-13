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Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Gives New Injury Update on 2 Stars
By Sean Deveney,8 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to play the 49ers here in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium, and on paper, it would shape up to be a pretty certain loss for the home team even if everyone were healthy. But the Cowboys remain uncertain about two players who are critical to their success, especially against a heavyweight 7-1 team like San Francisco: star receiver George Pickens (hamstring) and top defensive back Joey Porter Jr. (ankle). The Cowboys were without the duo in Week 9 against the Colts, and both are questionable this week. Pickens was limited in practice, and Porter was tabbed a DNP–did not participate– on Thursday, though he was seen getting some light work in.