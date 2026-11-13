undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays 28-Year-Old Suddenly Signs Amid Anthony Santander News
By Caleb Kerney,8 days ago
The Toronto Blue Jays fell short of their World Series aspirations for 2026. Instead, the Milwaukee Brewers walked away as the Champions for the first time in franchise history. Now, attention turns to where free agents Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, Teruaki Sato, Seiya Suzuki, and others will land before the looming MLB lockout. All of these aspects collide as news about Ismael Munguia emerges.