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RCPD Report: 11/13/26
By KMAN Staff,7 days ago
Dusty Wayne Bammes, 29, of Lawrence, was arrested at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2026 in the 1200 block of N. 1800 Road in Lawrence for electronic solicitation; offender believes child is greater than 14 but less than 16 years of age. This arrest stems from a report originally filed in September 2026. Bammes was issued a total bond of $50,000 and is no longer confined in the Riley County Jail.