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Utah Photographer Turns Great Salt Lake Into 21 Couture Pieces, Raises $250K
By Kai Stewart,8 days ago
A dream about evaporation ponds morphing into a Yves Saint Laurent gown set off a two-year project bringing the shrinking Great Salt Lake to a sold-out runway show. Photographer Chris Carlson developed the concepts for a project featuring 21 handmade couture pieces, with student fashion designers from Utah State University and Salt Lake Community College contributing to the work. Each piece translates a different part of the lake's ecology, minerals, wildlife or landscape into wearable art. The results are scheduled to take the runway Saturday, Nov. 14, at This Is The Place Heritage Park.