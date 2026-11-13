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Fresno Carjacking Suspects, Both Minors, Crash After Police Chopper Chase Downtown
By Randall Kestler,8 days ago
A man walking to his car near East Nees Avenue and North First Street found himself staring down a gun, according to Fresno police, in an armed carjacking that ended hours later with a crash in downtown Fresno and two minors in handcuffs. Police said officers were dispatched to the area after the victim reported that two minors approached him, one of them armed, and took off in his vehicle.
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